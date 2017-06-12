Israel opens pavilion at Expo 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Israel has shown journalists its pavilion at Expo 2017 International Exhibition in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Israel set the pace in innovative technologies. However, the country's pavilion "Energy of Creation" is not big - 100 people can be inside it at the same time.

In two halls the guests will see a colorful multimedia show. "Energy Country" is a show that will plunge the visitors into the world of Israeli alternative energy know-hows. It will also show the world's ‘greenest' parliament. In recent years, Israel has invested a lot of money in energy and water saving technologies. The Israeli Parliament is leading the movement for environmental approach to work among all legislative bodies of the world. The premise for this show is equipped with 2,400 LED-lamps and mirrors of 150 square meters in area. Therefore, the guests have a feeling of being in an endless stream of energy.



Meanwhile, "Energy of Creation" includes a key choreographic show combining onstage dances, animation projected on a six-meter transparent screen, a video projection on the hall walls and a dynamic two-meter LED sphere hovering above the stage. In this show, visitors will feel all the magic of the creation energy. It symbolizes the ability of one person to create his own world and transform the surrounding energy around.



"Israel is not rich in natural resources but has the most invaluable resource or energy ‘source'. First of all, it is human resource Israel significantly invests in. All our achievements have become possible owing to the people of Israel, their creative skills of creation," Commissioner Elazar Cohen said.



It is worthwhile noting that nowadays in Israel there are over 200 high-tech companies developing unique green energy solutions, namely solar, wind and biomass energy.