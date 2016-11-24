Israel Prime Minister to visit Kazakhstan mid December

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit Kazakhstan next month, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov who attended the 7th session of the Kazakh-Israeli Intergovernmental Commission on Thursday announced that the Israeli Premier is expected in Astana in December.



"We are holding the 7th session of the Kazakh-Israeli Intergovernmental Commission. This is a very important event ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to Kazakhstan in mid December," Bakhyt Sultanov said.



Minister Sultanov also noted that the sides agreed areas of mutually profitable cooperation during negotiations on Thursday.



"We've signed specific agreements and are working on additional solutions that are to expand trade, economic, investment and other spheres of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Israel. We've also discussed the issues of cultural and humanitarian development," Bakhyt Sultanov added.



Minister of Environmental Protection Ze'ev Elkin represented Israel at the session of the Commission.



Two-way trade between Kazakhstan and Israel has amounted to over $236 million over nine months of 2016.