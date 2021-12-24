Israel's active COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM - The number of active coronavirus cases in Israel surpassed 10,000 on Friday, according to figures released by the country's health ministry, Xinhua reports.

The number of active cases in Israel has risen since Thursday by 935 to 10,526, the highest since Nov. 1, the ministry said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 1,361,886, with 1,482 new cases, the highest daily figure since Oct. 18.

The death toll from the virus reached 8,241, with two new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 83 to 88, according to the ministry.

Israel's COVID-19 reproduction number indicator, also known as the R number, has risen to 1.36, up from 0.73 in early November.

When the R number is greater than one, the number of COVID-19 patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time.