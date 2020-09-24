EN
    17:43, 24 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Israel sees highest daily spike in virus infections

    JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM Israel recorded 6,861 more coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, its highest single-day figure since February, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

    As many as 24 new coronavirus-related fatalities have raised the nationwide death toll to 1,309, the ministry said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.


    The total number of cases now rose to 200,235, including 144,394 recoveries, the ministry added.

    According to the ministry, 631 patients are in critical condition.


    Israel returned to a total coronavirus lockdown on Friday that will last for three weeks in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.


