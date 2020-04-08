Israel signs 25.2-mln-USD deal with BGI on COVID-19 testing equipment

TEL AVIV. KAZINFORM -- Israel has signed a deal worth 90 million new shekels (about 25.2 million U.S. dollars) with Chinese biotech giant BGI Genomics in equipment and substance supply for performing novel coronavirus tests, the health ministry said Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the deal will allow the operation of an additional at least 10,000 coronavirus tests a day in Israel, compared to a daily average of about 8,300 in the past week.

Xinhua reported that the devices, which are purchased in collaboration with the defense ministry, are expected to reach six testing laboratories in two to three weeks.

Founded in 1999, the Shenzhen-based BGI Genomics is a leading provider of genome sequencing and proteomics services, and currently a major supplier for COVID-19 testing worldwide.