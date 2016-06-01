EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:22, 01 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Israel signs contract on participation in EXPO 2017

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Israel signed the agreement on its participation in the upcoming EXPO 2017 event in Astana.

    The agreement was inked at the meeting of Commissioner of the State of Israel for EXPO 2017 Mr. Elazar Cohen with the representatives of "National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Israeli Embassy in Kazakhstan.

    "Mr. Cohen met with CEO of "National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC Mr. Akhmetzhan Yessimov and the sides inked the agreement on Israel's participation in the exhibition," the embassy said in a statement.

    At the meeting utmost attention was also paid to technical issues, location and theme of the Israeli pavilion.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Foreign policy EXPO projects and technologies News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!