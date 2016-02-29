Israeli Ambassador: Jewish people found a new home in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the occasion of celebration of the Day of Gratitude in Kazakhstan, Ambassador of Israel to our country Michael Brodsky thanked Kazakhstani people for hospitality towards Jewish people during the war.

“On March 1, Kazakhstan will mark the Day of Gratitude for the first time. This is a wonderful opportunity to say thank you to the people of Kazakhstan for their traditional warm and hospitable attitude towards the Jewish people.

75 years ago, after the Great Patriotic War started, Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries received hundreds of thousands of deported Jews. On this land they found a shelter and rescue from the horrors of the Holocaust. They found a new home. In Israel, they will always remember generosity of the Kazakhstani people in this difficulty for Kazakhstan time

“On behalf of the State of Israel, I am expressing gratitude to you for generosity and wish peace and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan,” a statement of the Israeli Embassy in Kazakhstan reads.