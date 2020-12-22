Israeli Ambassador participates in opening sensor room in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Israel Liat Wexelman paid a working visit to Semey, the city information centre reports.

The ambassador met with city mayor Yermak Salimov who told about the city life and projects realized there. She also visited the city special needs education centre where a sensor room was unveiled. Two graduates of MASHA course will work at the centre to teach what they have learnt in Israel. The ambassador said that an USD 10,000 grant was allocated for acquiring the sensor room equipment adding that cooperation is useful both for the city and country. 53 children study at the centre so far.

Besides, the ambassador visited the Friendship House to meet representatives of ethnic and cultural centres of the city. Tomorrow she will meet city education department representatives to hand over tablets for children of low-income and large families.