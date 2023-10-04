Israeli, Azerbaijani companies to collaborate on satellite tech

Israel Aerospace Industries signed an agreement to provide two reconnaissance satellites to its Azerbaijani counterpart, Azercosmos, on Tuesday, the IAI announced. The agreement also includes establishing innovation and entrepreneurship centers in Azerbaijan related to space technology, paving the way for the Central Asian country to develop its own satellites, TPS reports.

Under the terms of the agreement, IAI will sell two cutting-edge multi-spectral electro-optical satellites, boasting a native resolution better than 0.5 meters, a long lifespan, and exceptional imaging performance for Azerbaijan’s Azersky-2 program. Azerbaijani reports said the two satellites would cost $120 million.

The Lod-based IAI will also provide training and technology for Azerbaijan to operate the satellites.

The agreement includes a long term business partnership between IAI and Azercosmos, reflected in the establishment of innovation, entrepreneurship, academic and study ecosystem in the field of space in Azerbaijan over the years, the IAI added.

“For IAI, the sky is not a limit but merely the starting point for our systems capabilities,” said IAI President and CEO, Boaz Levy.

“We are proud to have made significant contributions to this cooperation for Azerbaijan, and we are sure that this collaboration will propel us to new heights.”

The observation satellites open doors to a range of applications, such as environmental monitoring, disaster management, agricultural development and urban planning.

Azercosmos Chairman of the Board, Samaddin Asadov, also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “This project is unique for both Azercosmos and Israel Aerospace Industries, and will undoubtedly contribute to the development of space cooperation between our countries. I consider our cooperation to be an important step in the development of human capital and space technologies in the country.”

The agreement was signed at the 74th International Astronautical Congress.