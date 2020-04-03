EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:40, 03 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Israeli doctors share experience with Kazakhstani colleagues

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN – Israeli and Kazakhstani doctors has held a video conference to share their experiences, Kazinform reported citing the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s statement on Telegram.

    «The purpose of the video conference was to discuss and share the best practices to curb the spread of coronavirus. With the assistance of Kazakhstani diplomats, similar video conferences were held with doctors from South Korea and Japan,» the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!