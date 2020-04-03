Israeli doctors share experience with Kazakhstani colleagues

NUR-SULTAN – Israeli and Kazakhstani doctors has held a video conference to share their experiences, Kazinform reported citing the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s statement on Telegram.

«The purpose of the video conference was to discuss and share the best practices to curb the spread of coronavirus. With the assistance of Kazakhstani diplomats, similar video conferences were held with doctors from South Korea and Japan,» the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.