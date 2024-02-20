Israeli man loses driver’s license for drunk driving in Kazakhstan

A national of Israel was left without driver’s license for years to come for his decision to drink and drive in Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The man whose name was not disclosed had been arrested for 15 days and stripped of his driving license for seven years after being caught drunk driving at the wheel of his VAZ-2108 rally car.

He was driving his rally vehicle under the influence in Pavlodar when police stopped him on Sunday evening.

The Israeli reportedly has a residence permit in Kazakhstan. He came to Pavlodar to compete in one of the stages of the Winter Rally 2024 on the Usolka River and got his driver’s license revoked for drunk driving.

A seven-year driver’s license suspension and a 15-day arrest is the penalty for drunk driving in Kazakhstan.