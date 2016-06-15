EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:17, 15 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit Kazakhstan in late 2016 - MFA

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit Kazakhstan in late 2016.

    According to Kazakh Ambassador to Israel Mr. Dulat Kuanyshev, a wide range of documents in the sphere of energy, agro-technologies development and military-technical cooperation will be signed within the framework of Netanyahu's upcoming visit.

    "Kazakhstan and Israel have a number of joint projects in the field of energy, agro-technologies development and military-technical cooperation. We hope that specific documents will be inked during the visit," Ambassador Kuanyshev said at a press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

