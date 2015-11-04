Israeli PM to visit Kazakhstan in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bilateral political consultations between foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Israel took place in Jerusalem. The delegation of Kazakhstan was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Askar Mussinov, the delegation of Israel was headed by political director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel Alon Ushpiz, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues that cover the state and prospects of bilateral political, economic and cultural and humanitarian cooperation, they also exchanged opinions about relevant issues of the regional and international agendas including the situation in the Middle East, Syrian crisis and the Iranian nuclear program.

A. Mussinov informed his Israeli colleagues about the present political and social and economic development of the country based on international initiatives of Kazakhstan.

It was noted that in case Kazakhstan has a non-permanent seat on the UN SC for 2017-2018, it will pay special attention to the issues of the international security, human rights, energy issues, food and water security, fight against poverty and climate changes.

The Israeli side highly praised the active role of Kazakhstan in the international arena and its contribution to strengthening of security and stability in the world.

The head of the Kazakhstani delegation expressed gratitude to the Israeli side for contribution to the economic dimension of the of Catalogue of Measures of Trust of the CICMA in such spheres as agriculture, management of water resources, high-tech development and for support of the candidacy of Astana to host of the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017.

During the talks the parties touched upon the issues of preparation for the next sitting of the Kazakh-Israeli intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation. The Israeli side noted the importance of activation of bilateral trade and economic relations and prospects of the interaction of business structures of the two countries in the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The sides also noted the necessity of activation of mutual visits at a high level. Thus, the visit of Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu to Kazakhstan in 2016 was discussed the meeting.

Upon completion of the consultations, the priority directions of cooperation between the ministries of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan and Israel were defined.