TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:46, 27 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Israel’s tourism minister makes historic trip to Saudi Arabia

    Israel
    Photo: TPS

    Israel’s Minister of Tourism Haim Katz and his entourage took off on a historic trip to the capitol of Saudi Arabia Riyadh on Tuesday afternoon in order to take part in a conference of the United Nations Tourism Organization (UNWTO). Katz is the first Israeli minister to head an official delegation to Saudi Arabia, TPS reports. 

    During the visit, which will last two days, Minister Katz will participate in several events and professional discussions, and will hold meetings with his counterparts, with an emphasis on ministers from the Middle East.

    “Tourism is a bridge between nations,” said Katz. “Partnership in tourism issues has the potential to bring hearts together and economic prosperity. I will work to create collaborations to promote tourism and Israel’s foreign relations.”

    In the past year, Israel strengthened its position in the United Nations Tourism Organization and was recently elected for the first time to an official position in the organization, and leads a task force to shape the organization’s global tourism concept, alongside Spain.

    World News
