    12:19, 20 December 2018 | GMT +6

    ISS-57 mission crew safely returned to Earth

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Soyuz MS-09 manned transfer vehicle crew has safely landed on the Earth, Kazinform reports.

    The return capsule bringing the members of the 57th ISS expedition - cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev (Roscosmos), astronauts Alexander Gerst (ESA) and Serena Maria Auñón-Chancellor (NASA) - landed 147km southeastward from Zhezkazgan.

    The process of Soyuz MS-09 landing was broadcast live from the Flights Control Center.

