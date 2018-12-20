ISS-57 mission crew safely returned to Earth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Soyuz MS-09 manned transfer vehicle crew has safely landed on the Earth, Kazinform reports.

The return capsule bringing the members of the 57th ISS expedition - cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev (Roscosmos), astronauts Alexander Gerst (ESA) and Serena Maria Auñón-Chancellor (NASA) - landed 147km southeastward from Zhezkazgan.



The process of Soyuz MS-09 landing was broadcast live from the Flights Control Center.