ISS-bound Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft lifts off from Baikonur Cosmodrome

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – The Soyuz-2.1a carrying the Soyuz MS-17 manned space vehicle blasted off at 11:45am on October 14, 2020 from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is said that the lift-off was without delay and as planned. The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft already entered orbit of Earth’s artificial satellite.

The primary crew of the long-duration ISS-bound expedition 64 includes Russia’s astronauts Sergey Ryzhikov (first flight engineer) and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov (second flight engineer) as well as NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins.

The online broadcast of the lift-off was aired from the Ostankino Tower. The spacecraft docking is scheduled at 02:52 pm Nur-Sultan time.