ISS cosmonauts to land in Zhezkazgan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM, The crew of the International Space Station Expedition 51 is expected to land on June 2, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is planned that Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft carrying the international crew, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy and European astronaut Thomas Pesquet, will land 147 km southeast of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan at 20:10 Astana time on 2nd June, the Mission Control Center press-service reports.

Roscosmos press-service says that cargoes loading, on-board crew training and the primary systems checks are underway as per the mission plan.

According to the Mission Control Center's information, undocking is scheduled to be on June 2 at 13:50 Moscow time.

The spaceflight duration of the above ISS expedition 50/51 crew members, who are returning to the Earth, will be 197 days (the spacecraft boosted into orbit on 17th November 2016 shortly before midnight).

Commander of the International Space Station, American astronaut Peggy Whitson and onboard engineers, Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and NASA astranaut Jack D. Fischer, will stay in orbit.