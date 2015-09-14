EN
    10:31, 14 September 2015 | GMT +6

    ISS crew members&#39; trip in open space

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian space agency Roscosmos published a video of astronauts' work in open space. For 5 hours 34 minutes the crew members had been doing research on the board of the International Space Station.

    Gennady Padalka and Mikhail Kornienko were the first to use popular GoPro camera for panoramic video recording in a zero-gravity condition. The cosmonauts made a photo survey of the ISS surface and installed a new antenna module. The video was shot September 10 but became available only after the crew's return to the Earth. Source: 31tv.ru.

