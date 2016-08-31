ISS crew to land in Kazakhstan Sep 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Soyuz TMA-20M with Alexey Ovchinin (Roscosmos), Oleg Skripochka (Roscosmos) and NASA astronaut Jeffrey Williams onboard is scheduled to return to the Earth on the night of 6 September, Kazinform refers to RIA Novosti.

“As per preliminary estimates, Soyuz TMA-20M will land in the territory of Kazakhstan on 7 September at 04:14 Moscow time,” a representative of the Flights Operation Centre told RIA Novosti.

The next crew including Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov, Andrey Borisenko and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough will leave for the orbit on 23 September aboard Soyuz MS-02.



Фото: © AFP 2016/ Kirill Kudryavtsev