ISS Expedition 51/52 arrives in Baikonur for prelaunch

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM The members of the main and backup crews of Soyuz MS-04 transport manned spacecraft arrived at the Baikonur will start prelaunch training this afternoon, Kazinform correspondent reports.





At the Krainy airport, the Roskosmos cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and NASA astronaut Jack Fisher, as well as their backups Sergei Ryazan and Randolph Breznik were greeted by cosmodrome's officials and local youth.

The first training session in the spacecraft will take place today, April 6, 2017.

The launch is scheduled for April 13, 2017 at 01.13 pm Astana time from the site number 1 ("Gagarin start") of the cosmodrome.

It will be the second ISS launch from the Baikonur cosmodrome. The first took place on February 22, 2017, when the Progress MS-05 was launched for the ISS.