Issa Akberbayev beats German Michael Kurzweil

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer, IBO cruiserweight champion and Global Boxing Council world champion Issa Akberbayev (17-0-12) held his title bout vs. German Michael Kurzweil (17-6-0) at Boxing Evening in Almaty on Saturday.

In the first round, the German boxer fell to the apron twice after which the fight was stopped, Sports.kz reported.

This became Akberbayev’s 18th win in the professional ring 13 of which ended with KOs.