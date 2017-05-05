16:28, 05 May 2017 | GMT +6
Issakulov fails to reach Asia Boxing Championship final
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh athlete and the host country's Jasurbek Latipov were the first to fight in the semifinal of the 52 kg weight category, Kazinform correspondent reports.
It was a fight of absolutely equal rivals as each of them deserved the final. The judges were different in opinion and eventually named the Uzbek boxer as a winner scoring 3:2.
Azamat Issakulov is a bronze medalist of the Asia Championship.