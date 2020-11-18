Issekeshev partakes in 8th meeting of CIS Security Council Secretaries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aide to the Kazakh President – Secretary of the Security Council Asset Issekeshev took part in the 8th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Member-States of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) taken place on November 18 vie videoconference, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The forum focused on wider issues of cooperation in the midst of the current security challenges in the Commonwealth, particularly the measures of inter-State interaction in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection and measures against new biological threats, cooperation in information security, emergency management, the current situation in Afghanistan, and others.

Mr Issekeshev, in his speech, pointed the most relevant aspects of regional security, minimization of risks and threats in the CIS countries. He noted the need for joint work in the fight against coronavirus, water and environment and food safety, cybersecurity, and combat against illegal drug trafficking and terrorism.

Joining the event were Security Council Secretaries of Russia Nikolai Patrushev, of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov, of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, of Kyrgyzstan Ryskeldi Musayev, of Tajikistan Nasrullo Makhmudzoda, of Uzbekistan Victor Makhmudov, of Turkmenistan Charymurad Amanov, Deputy State Secretary of the Belarus Security Council Vladimir Archakov, Chairman of the Executive Committee – Executive Secretary of the CIS Sergey Lebedev, and CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas.