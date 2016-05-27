EN
    15:34, 27 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Issekeshev partakes in Council of Foreign Investors

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the current year 30 foreign investors will start new production in our country, this has been informed at today's Council of Foreign Investors by Minister for Investment and Development Asset Issekeshev.

    According to him, the ministry is working on over 200 foreign investment initiatives in the manufacturing sector with a total potential investment of over $ 40 billion.

    "Particular attention is paid to work with transnational companies. At present, we have more than 40 such initiatives," said A. Issekeshev.

    As an example, the minister mentioned the Italian company "Tenaris" which is launching production of oil pipes with premium connections in Mangystau region (July'16), as well as "EuroChem" company which begins the construction of a fertilizer plant.

