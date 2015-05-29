Issue of formation of currency union within EEU must be in focus

BURABAI. KAZINFORM - Formation of the currency union is an orienting point that we have to keep in mind, Head of the Government of Russia Dmitri Medvedev told speaking at the sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

"We have to pay more attention to removal of the barriers that still exist for free movement of goods, services and capital and labour force. We have done a great work already but there are still issues that need to be addressed," D. Medvedev said.

The Russian Prime Minister also added that this was a normal situation for a process like this. "Any strong integration like ours provides for gradual reduction of the restrictions and barriers on the way to an ideal union," D. Medvedev noted.

Given the scale of the union, as the Russian Prime Minister said, it would be wise to consider an opportunity and conditions of establishment of a currency union in future. "We are ready to work on this issue with our partners. Anyway, this is an orienting point that we have to keep in mind. It does not mean that it is a primary goal but it is something we have to remember about," he added.