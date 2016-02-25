Issue of security at EXPO 2017 to be taken seriously - Mussin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The upcoming EXPO 2017 event in the Kazakh capital will be 100% safe. Anuarbek Mussin, Director of the International Relations Department of "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC, declared Thursday.

He made the statement at the 2nd meeting of the EXPO 2017 international participants which is underway in Astana these days.

It were the delegates from Senegal who raised the issue of security at the EXPO event in Astana.

The Kazakh side assured the participants of the two-day meeting that the issue of security will be taken very seriously.

"We will ensure security and protect the participants and guests of the event and their personal belongings," said Mr. Mussin, adding the EXPO town will be 100% safe.