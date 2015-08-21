Issues of agricultural cooperation with Kazakhstan discussed in Israel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On August 17, 2015, Doulat Kuanyshev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel, met with Uri Ariel, Minister of agriculture of this country, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The sides discussed state and the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture. During the meeting they emphasized the positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation and the increase in turnover over the past 3 years. In 2014, trade between our countries reached the level of 1.6 billion US dollars. D. Kuanyshev informed the Israeli side of the main goals and objectives of the presidential program «Nurly Zhol» and the Nation Plan on the implementation of five institutional reforms «100 concrete steps». During the discussion, the Israeli side proposed to consider the question of establishment of the demonstrational farm in Kazakhstan. The proposal was welcomed by the Kazakh side. Ambassador expressed his readiness to work on this initiative through the Kazakhstani Ministry of Agriculture. The sides noted the constructive and progressive nature of bilateral cooperation in agriculture. The Kazakh diplomat emphasized the high potential of cooperation for the Israeli agricultural producers taken into account the Eurasian Economic Union activity. In conclusion, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan called on the Israeli authorities to take an active part in the international specialized exhibition «Astana EXPO - 2017».