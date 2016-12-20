Issues of Asian box development discussed in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - ASBC President and AIBA Vice-President Mr. Serik Konakbayev and all Asian Boxing Confederation's Executive Committee members met with His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan who is the Head of the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth and Social Development, Kazinform refers to asbcnews.org. Prior his current position he headed the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan is member of the Royal family in the United Arab Emirates and he is one of the biggest boxing supporter in the country. United Arab Emirates' another key person in boxing is Mr. Anas Al Otaiba who is member of the Asian Boxing Confederation's Executive Committee.

The Asian Boxing Confederation hosted its annual Executive Committee Meeting in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday where new decisions have been done during the negotiations and several future projects have been approved.