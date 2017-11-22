EN
    09:02, 22 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Issues of modern Turkic studies discussed in Almaty

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Monday, Almaty hosted the international scientific-theoretical conference Modern Turkology organized jointly by TURKSOY, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Istanbul University and Baitursynov Institute of Linguistics, TWESCO press service reports.

    The event was attended by the diplomats from other Turkic-speaking countries serving in Kazakhstan, representatives of Turkic cultural centers under the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, as well as prominent Turkologists.

    The participants discussed the issues of modern philology and translation theory, spiritual culture and modern approaches to philosophy and history, as well as innovative technologies in teaching languages.

    The articles and reports presented at the conference will be published as a special scientific collection.

