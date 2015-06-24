EN
    12:37, 24 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Issues of visa regime discussed between Kazakhstan and EU

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The delegation of Kazakhstan that included representatives of the Ministry of Foreign and Internal Affairs and the Border Guard Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan met with their colleagues in Czech Republic for discussion of the issues of simplification of the visa regime between Kazakhstan and the European Union, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

    The Czech side was informed about the measures taken by the authorized bodies of Kazakhstan in order to improve the migration policy of the country. The Kazakhstan's delegation presented the information about the plan on simplification of the visa regime between Kazakhstan and the EU developed for harmonization of the legislation system of Kazakhstan with the norms of the EU. The Kazakh side noted that the plan was expected to be approved by the Government of Kazakhstan.

    Czech Republic is one of 48 economically developed and politically stable countries of the world and the citizens of which have enjoyed a simplified visa regime since 2004.

    The Czech side positively praised the striving of Kazakhstan to improve the migration legislation in accordance with the standards of the EU and expressed its intension to support the Kazakhstani initiative on the issue regarding simplification of the visa regime between Kazakhstan and the EU.

