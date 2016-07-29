EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:16, 29 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Issyk-Kul to host 10th International offroad festival

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The 10th International Offroad Festival will be held in Kyrgyzstan, on the southern shore of Issyk-Kul from 2 to 6 August, the organizers of the event report, Kabar informs.

    "We have prepared a colorful off-road trails that will allow crews-participants to get acquainted with the natural beauty of the mountainous republic, share experiences, capturing the atmosphere of mutual responsive on the background of colorful landscapes of Issyk-Kul," organizers said.

    In addition, the organizers said that the largest number of applications for participation were filed from Russia, Kazakhstan, and continue to come from other countries.

    Also, the organizers have assured that they will make every effort to ensure the safety of the participants of the festival.

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Events Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!