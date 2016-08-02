Issyk-Kul to host jubilee session of CIS Inter-Governmental Council on exploration, use and protection of mineral resources

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The 10th jubilee session of the Intergovernmental Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States on the exploration, use and protection of mineral resources will be held in Issyk-Kul on August 3-4, the press service of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The most important activity of the Intergovernmental Council is to develop cooperation in the field of exploration, development, use and protection of mineral resources within the CIS, according to Kabar.

This year Kyrgyzstan will preside in the Intergovernmental Council till 2017.

The session will be attended by members and experts from Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan and the CIS Executive Committee.

Representatives of China and Mongolia will be the honored guests and observers. Chief-editor of the publishing house "Ore and Metals", which produces one of the oldest magazines in the world "Mining Journal", Pr. Alexander Vorobyov is also invited to the session.

Members of the Intergovernmental Council will discuss the most important issues about the activities and other bodies of the organization.

Participants of the session will summarize the results of work of the geological services of CIS states members in 2015-2016 on fulfilling the decisions of the previous session.