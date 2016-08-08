EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:11, 08 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Istanbul airport closes due to terrorist attack threat

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Istanbul Ataturk Airport has closed due to a terrorist attack threat, Sabah newspaper reported Aug. 8.

    Sappers currently work at the territory of the airport.

    On Aug. 8, the airport management was informed that a bomb was brought to the airport.

    The attack, which occurred at the Ataturk Airport June 28, killed 45 and injured 239 people.

    In addition, Ataturk Airport was captured by the rebels during the military coup attempt in Turkey.

    Kazinform refers to Trend.az

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!