Istanbul airport closes due to terrorist attack threat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Istanbul Ataturk Airport has closed due to a terrorist attack threat, Sabah newspaper reported Aug. 8.

Sappers currently work at the territory of the airport.

On Aug. 8, the airport management was informed that a bomb was brought to the airport.

The attack, which occurred at the Ataturk Airport June 28, killed 45 and injured 239 people.

In addition, Ataturk Airport was captured by the rebels during the military coup attempt in Turkey.

