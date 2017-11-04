Istanbul bids to host 2020 Champions League Final

ANKARA. KAZINFORM European football's governing body UEFA announced Friday that Turkey is one of the associations bidding to host the 2020 Champions League Final, Anadolu reports.

"UEFA has received declarations of interest from six member associations to host UEFA club competition finals in 2020," the organization said on its website.

Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul is among the candidates, along with Lisbon with Estsdio da Luz.

Portugal also submitted its bid for UEFA Europa League's 2020 Final with Estadio do Dragao in Porto, along with Poland's Arena Gdansk.

Austria, Belgium, Russia all applied to host UEFA Women's Champions League final in 2020.

European football fans mostly remember Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium with Champions League's 2005 final, when Liverpool overcame a 0-3 deficit against Milan to win the cup in penalties.