Istanbul holds exhibition of Kazakhstan artists’ paintings (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Embassy in Turkey in the framework of celebration of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan has held an exhibition of art galleries "Has Sanat" entitled "Contemporary art of Kazakhstan".

The event was organized in the building of the Archaeological Museum in Istanbul. Art lovers were presented paintings of contemporary Kazakhstani artists. Multifaceted and multi-genre collection contains 60 works of masters and young artists of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey informs. The opening ceremony was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Turkey Zhanseit Tuymebayev, deputy governor of the province of Istanbul Hamdi Ahmed Ustan, Senior Advisor to the Mayor of Istanbul Erman Tuncer, Director of the Department of Culture of the city administration of Istanbul Abdrahmen Shen, public figures of culture, representatives of the academic and business circles, Kazakh students and reps of the Kazakh Diaspora. To date, the gallery hosted more than 150 major exhibitions some of which were held abroad.