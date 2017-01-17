Istanbul nightclub attack suspect caught

Turkish authorities say the police have arrested the main suspect in a recent Istanbul nightclub attack, Kazinform has learnt from CNN.

The suspect, identified as Abdulgadir Masharipov, an Uzbek citizen born in 1983, has already confessed.

Masharipov allegedly opened fire at Istanbul's Reina nightclub on the New Year's night killing 39 and injuring dozens.

Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said the terrorist has confirmed it was him.

Abdulgadir Masharipov came to Turkey in January 2016. He went by the code name Abu Mohammed Khorasani Abdulkavi.

Mr Sahin also said that alongside Masharipov the police have detained one man and three women as his alleged accomplices.

Another 168 foreigners were handed over to related authorities on suspicion of terrorism.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack on Istanbul. And according to experts, this could be seen as "a declaration of war on Turkey".