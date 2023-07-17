EN
    17:41, 17 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Istat: Inflation falls to 6.4% in June in Italy

    Photo: ansa.it
    ROME. KAZINFORM - In June inflation in Italy dropped to 6.4% from 7.6% in May, national statistics agency said on Monday, ANSA reports.

    The «clear deceleration» month-on-month continues to be strongly influenced by the sharp decrease in the prices of energy goods, Istat added.

    Core inflation, net of energy goods and fresh food items, also slowed further, falling from 6% in May to 5.6% in June.

    Lastly, the slowdown in the year-on-year growth of 'shopping trolley' prices of most frequently bought products continued, coming in at 10.5% in June compared to 11.2% in May, 11.6% in April and 12.6% in March.


