EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:16, 02 December 2021 | GMT +6

    ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating Final in Japan to be canceled over Omicron threat

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final featuring the top-six points-earners in each discipline will be canceled due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a source familiar with the matter said Thursday, Kyodo reports.

    The Grand Prix Final is the second-most prestigious annual event in the sport, behind only the world championships. This year, it was scheduled to take place in Osaka between Dec. 9 and Dec. 11 and serve as a tune-up for the Beijing Olympics in February.

    Five Japanese skaters in three disciplines were on the rosters that were set following last week's Rostelecom Cup, the final competition of the 2021 Grand Prix Series. Russia claimed a total of 11 places across the four disciplines.

    Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno qualified for the men's event, Kaori Sakamoto qualified for the women's event, and Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara earned one of six spots available in pairs. No Japanese skaters qualified for the ice dance.

    Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu missed the Grand Prix season with an ankle injury.

    The Grand Prix Final in Beijing was also canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    The Japanese government implemented strict border controls on Tuesday in an attempt to stop the Omicron variant from entering.


    Tags:
    Sport Figure skating World News Coronavirus in the world
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!