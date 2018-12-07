ISU World Short Track Cup kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The third stage of the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating has kicked off today in Almaty bringing together above 150 athletes from 18 countries, Olympics.kz reports.

Almaty for the first time hosts such an event at the Khalyk Arena.



The Kazakh team is represented by Aliya Kim, Anastatia Krestova, Olga Tikhonova, Assel Taishimanova, Anita Nagay, Yana Khan, Abzal Azhgaliyev, Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev, Denis Nikisha, Mersait Zhaksybayev, Yerkebulan Shamukhanov and Adil Galiakhmetov.



The semifinals will take place on December 8, the finals will be held the next day.