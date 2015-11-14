ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana's Barys demonstrates what it means when a team is really focused and determined. Barys have done what few expected from the Barys they saw early in the season. Barys are playing tough, well and they are coming back when trail, the team is looking more like a well-oiled machine than a team that looked liked a cellar-dweller early in the season.

Today, Barys hosted Admiral in their new arena and the game ended with the score 4:3 in favour of Barys. Moreover, Barys trailed twice during the course of the game.

Actually, Barys scored first five minutes into the game. The author of the goal was Roman Savchenko.

However, Admiral evened the score in the first period when Artyom Podshendyalov scored in the middle of the period.

The second period was full of action but it did not translate into scoring opportunities for the team from Astana but Admiral managed to score and get a lead at the hands of Alexey Ugarov, who made the score 2:1 for Admiral.

Early in the final period of the game all the efforts of Barys were rewarded and Keaton Ellerby evened the score three minutes into the period.

The game wasn't tied for a long. It was tied for a little longer than a minute to be specific. Alexander Gorshkov scored on the next attack of Admiral and gave a lead to his team. Admiral players might have found some solace in that little advantage they had but it made their opponents play even more aggressively.

Angry Barys team is good Barys team. The team was going to force the situation their way and they managed it. Maxim Khudyakov tied the game on the 49 th minute and Konstantin Pushkaryov scored the winning goal five minutes before the whistle.

Admiral was not able to change the situation over the next four and a half minutes remaining in the regulations and Barys recorded the fifth victory in a row and remained undefeated when played in the new arena.

It seems to be a good time to become a Barys fan.