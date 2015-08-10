ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is necessary to introduce the standards of the OECD countries in the system of additional education, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Yessengazy Imangaliyev told at the national conference on development of the system of additional education of children in Kazakhstan titled "Open the world of children's art".

"This year, we launch a new standard of additional education. Therefore, the Head of State sets a big task for the educational system of the country. We have to stick to two directions. The first one is joining the top 30 most developed world countries by Kazakhstan. The second one is about the standards of the OECD countries. We have to introduce in the education system of Kazakhstan the standards of those countries that have already achieved a lot," Y. Imangaliyev said.

The deputy minister emphasized that the standards of education were renewed in Kazakhstan in order to improve the system of additional education of children. As of today, 1.6 million schoolboys or 60.5% are embraced with the additional education. However, the children throughout the country do not have equal access to additional education, which has to be corrected.

Upon completion of the conference, the participants of the event developed recommendations on introduction of the positive experience of a series of countries in additional education.