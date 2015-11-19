ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Puerto Rican boxer Miguel Cotto commented on the WBC striping him of the title, Vesti.kz informs citing BoxingScene.com.

"We're having so much problems right now, in these days, with boxing organizations, because they make too many champions in one division. And then every guy believes they have the right to face the champion right now, like Golovkin, and I have to pay him 800,000 bucks just to move away to make the fight with Canelo. It's not fair for me. It's not fair to the boxing. It's not fair for us as the boxer and it's not fair for the fans," Cotto said.

As earlier reported, the fight between Alvarez and Cotto will be held on November 21. However, the WBC title will be on the line for Alvarez only. In case of victory of Cotto the title will be vacant. There is a possibility that the title will be given to Golovkin as a mandatory challenger in case of Cotto's victory.