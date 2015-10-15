ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Manager of Canadian IBF world champion David Lemieux Camille Estephan is confident that the upcoming fight against G. Golovkin will be a triumph for Lemieux, Vesti.kz informs.

"This is going to be the last time we are underdogs. Next time people will know better. I think they are both great boxers with tremendous power in their punches. Thus, everything will depend on courage where we have an edge," Estephan said at the press conference in New York.

As earlier reported the fight is scheduled to take place in New York on October 17.

According to Astana time, the event starts on October 18, 6:55 am.