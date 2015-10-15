EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:02, 15 October 2015 | GMT +6

    It&#39;s the last time we are underdogs - Lemieux&#39;s manager

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Manager of Canadian IBF world champion David Lemieux Camille Estephan is confident that the upcoming fight against G. Golovkin will be a triumph for Lemieux, Vesti.kz informs.

    "This is going to be the last time we are underdogs. Next time people will know better. I think they are both great boxers with tremendous power in their punches. Thus, everything will depend on courage where we have an edge," Estephan said at the press conference in New York.

    As earlier reported the fight is scheduled to take place in New York on October 17.

    According to Astana time, the event starts on October 18, 6:55 am.

    Tags:
    Sport Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!