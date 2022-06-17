IT cluster’s development opens new opportunities for Kazakhstanis – PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Almaty, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov got acquainted with the development of the city's IT cluster and healthcare and education sector, Kazinform reports.

Thus, Alikhan Smailov visited MOST IT Hub Almaty business incubator launched in May 2022, Kazinform learned from the Prime Minister’s press service.

The center that covers 5,200 square meters offers a co-working space, as well as venues for events and business meetings. The center implements the program of support of technological startups and holds events with the participation of investors and venture funds representatives.

The Prime Minister noted that development of IT cluster opens new economic opportunities for Kazakhstanis.

«More and more private investment hubs and business incubators are opened in the city. IT hubs should be launched in all regional centers of the country. The governors of the regions must accelerate this work together with the Ministry of Digital Development,» Smailov said.

After that the Prime Minister visited Mediker Hospital International multifunctional outpatient clinic.

The clinic has a dentist’s room, sports medicine, rehabilitation and diagnostic radiology units, MRT, CT, X-ray diagnostics and mammography rooms, a telemedicine room, two surgery rooms and a round-the-clock inpatient facility.

Smailov also visited Almaty-based College of Passenger Transport and Technology equipped with various workshops under Zhas Maman (Young Specialist) program. The College trains personnel for the city’s transport sector together with Hyundai Center, Allur Auto and the county's Carmakers Union.

«At the presidential instruction, we launch system-based measures on development of technical and vocational education in Kazakhstan. The College is one of the leading educational institutions of the city. Young people obtain here in-demand professions, such as car mechanics, electricians, lathe operators, welders and others. The municipal akimat should take certain measures to provide students coming from other areas with dormitories and help the graduates get employed,» stressed the Prime Minister.