IT companies of Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss cooperation opportunities

IT companies of Kyrgyzstan and the United States have agreed to establish cooperation Kabar reports.

15 domestic specialists visited the headquarters of Reliable Controls Corporation, Pluralsight and SecurityMetrics in Utah. They got acquainted with the activities of these organizations, , the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

At a meeting at Reliable Controls Corporation, the company management spoke about their work with mining companies in the United States. Kyrgyz companies presented information on their activities and discussed specific proposals on promising areas of cooperation, the Foreign Ministry noted.

Protecting payment card information for small and midsize businesses in the US and around the world, was discussed at the meeting at SecurityMetrics. As a result, an agreement was reached to consider options for joint work.

At the end, the parties exchanged contacts to establish a partnership. The events were organized by the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the USA and Canada.