EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:48, 21 April 2024 | GMT +6

    It is a great success, Kazakh President congratulates Elena Rybakina on her win in Stuttgart

    It is a great success, Kazakh President congratulates Elena Rybakina on her win in Stuttgart
    Photo credit: Kazakh Tennis Federation

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Elena Rybakina on her win at the WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024 in Stuttgart, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Elena Rybakina secured three WTA titles this season. It is a great success, said the Head of State wishing her new achievements.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s tennis player Elena Rybakina won the WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024 title, 500 ranking points and a Porsche car.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport President of Kazakhstan Tennis Elena Rybakina
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!