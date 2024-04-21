It is a great success, Kazakh President congratulates Elena Rybakina on her win in Stuttgart

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Elena Rybakina on her win at the WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024 in Stuttgart, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

Elena Rybakina secured three WTA titles this season. It is a great success, said the Head of State wishing her new achievements.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s tennis player Elena Rybakina won the WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024 title, 500 ranking points and a Porsche car.