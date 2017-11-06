It is a matter of habit: Political expert on switchover to Latin-based script

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known Kazakhstani political expert Talgat Kaliyev shared his thoughts on the switchover of the Kazakh language to the Latin-based script on Monday.

"Out of world's 30 most developed countries, 22 use the Latin script and 8 of those countries are featured into the top 10. Nowadays, even China and Japan are looking into the possibility of transitioning to the Latinized script. The entire technological world uses the Latin-based script (...) That is why it makes sense for Kazakhstan to switch to the Latin-based script," said Kaliyev at the meeting with the residents of Shymkent city.



In his words, the only difficulty of the process of switching over to the Latin-based script is how fast people will get used to it.



"In fact, it is a matter of habit because we use the Latin script anyway. Our youth uses the Latin script to post comments on social media," noted Kaliyev, adding that it is like switching from one type of PC to another one.



He also added that the Rukhani Janghyru program is aimed at spiritual upbringing of each person and shaping up healthy and progressive values in the society.