It is definitely employer's fault - commission on Kazakhstanskaya coal mine tragedy

The governmental commission announced the results of investigation into the Kazakhstanskaya coal mine accident, which killed five workers. The commission confirmed it was definitely the employer’s fault, Minister of Emergencies Syrym Sharipkhanov says, Kazinform reports.

In his words, several factors led to the fire outbreak. One of them is conversion of mechanical energy into a thermal energy, because of friction of a band on a stuck and jammed conveyor roller. The second factor is lack of control from the side of engineering and technical employees of the coal mine, as well as non-compliance with safety rules and poor control by the energy-mechanical service. The third cause is the violation of safety rules and technical regulation norms. And the last cause is a high dust and gas concentration in the air from combustion products and mine works.

The commission said it was, definitely, the employer’s fault.

28 persons were named responsible for committing the violations. Of them 26 are engineering and technical employees, administrative workers of the Coal Department and the company itself. There are two foreigners among them – procurement director and logistics director.

As reported, five workers died as a result of fire in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine in Karaganda region. The accident occurred on 17 August. 227 people were working underground when the fire broke out. Of them, 222 were immediately evacuated safely. Unfortunately, five miners died.

Kazakhstanskaya coal mine is operated by ArcelorMittal Temirtau.