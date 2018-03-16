It is important to see the potential of coop - expert on meeting of heads of CA states

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The meeting of the Presidents of the five Central Asian countries held in Astana is of great importance from the point of view of the revival of sociocultural contacts in the region, said Serik Beisembayev, an expert of the Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) at the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"We are seeing barriers gradually removed, visa regimes simplified, or, in simple terms, the countries are "opening up" to each other. The leaders of the states came to the realization that an intercultural exchange should come before the successful trade and strengthening of political cooperation," the expert said.

The meeting in Astana is aimed at supporting and giving a new impetus to the process of restoring comprehensive ties in the region.

"At the same time, Kazakhstan has an excellent opportunity to act as a center of business and tourist attraction. We have modern cities that attract people from other countries of the region with their developed infrastructure and world-class entertainment. It is important to see this potential and, taking into account the "window of opportunities" that has opened, to get maximum dividends," he added.

As previously reported, on March 15, Astana hosted a working (consultative) meeting of the heads of five Central Asian states (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan).

Photo courtesy of ia-centr.ru