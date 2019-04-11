It is natural that Eurasian Union idea was voiced by Yelbasy, says Moscow State University Rector

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Rector of Moscow State University Lomonosov, Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Viktor Sadovnichiy highly appreciated the role of Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev in creating close relations in the Eurasian space, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"25 years ago, on 29th March 1994, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, at Moscow State University's Academic Council Hall, came up with the historic initiative to create the Eurasian Union. This marked a new stage in the development of the Eurasian idea. Thus, 2019 can rightly be called the Eurasian integration anniversary year. The idea of creating a Eurasian Union announced by Nursultan Nazarbayev implied the proclamation of new principles in relations between countries based on mutual respect, sovereignty, independence of each state," Viktor Sadovnichiy told the International Research and Practical Conference dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the initiative to strengthen Eurasian integration launched by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to him, this initiative was crucial for Eurasian countries.



"At that time, post-Soviet countries only began to form their statehood and were acutely conscious of the significance of independence. It is no surprise at all that the Eurasian Union idea was announced by the leader of Kazakhstan. After all, Kazakhstan is located in the heart of Eurasia, the world's largest continent. It is safe to say that Kazakhstan is one of the most Eurasian countries. It is for a reason that Eurasian National University, at the initiative of Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev, was named after Lev Nikolayevich Gumilyov, a prominent historian and ethnologist who made a vital contribution to the scientific substantiation of the ideas of Eurasianism," the speaker said.